BREAKING: Sport cancelled, school closed as Gympie reacts

At least one Gympie high school has asked its families to not return children to school this week in wake of the three-day lockdown of Greater Brisbane and new restrictions, particularly towards anyone who has travelled to Brisbane since March 20.

St Patrick Catholic College sent a message to parents saying that the schools faced a significant staff shortage this week, with a number of its staff unable to attend school under the guidelines.

“...students requiring supervision, including those whose parents are essential workers, will only be supervised on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at St Patrick’s College,” the note said.

Gympie High and James Nash are open, but all public events planned for this week have been cancelled.

Basketball has cancelled, touch and netball are still on but nobody who has visited Brisbane in the past seven days or has any flu like symptoms will be allowed on site.

The message sent home to St Patrick's College parents on Monday.

Gympie Netball Association posted this on Facebook this afternoon:

“No entry for anyone with flu like symptoms or have a close family member with flu like symptoms.

“No entry for anyone who has visited Greater Brisbane in the last 7 days.

“Electronic EVA Check-in is mandatory for all players and spectators.

“Hand sanitiser to be used on entry and exit.

“1.5 metre social distance must be adhered to or masks to be worn.

“Only athletes on the ‘field of play’ are allowed contact during dedicated game time, 1.5 metres distance before and after games. Officials will ensure sanitisation of all touch surfaces between games.”

“If you consider yourself in an ‘at risk’ group, please reconsider attending.”

Gympie High has postponed all public events planned for this week, and though looks set to still hold its cross country, has told parents they cannot observe inside school grounds.

“Given the current unfolding COVID-19 lockdown situation in Greater Brisbane and surrounds, Gympie State High School has made the decision to postpone all public events during Week 10 (from 29 March – 1 April 2021).

“This includes:

Rewards Days for Years 7, 8 and 10; Wednesday March 31 and Thursday April 1

Whole School Assembly; Tuesday March 30

Rotary Youth Driver Awareness; Thursday April 1

“At this stage, our Cross Country will still be held on Thursday 1 April (last day of term), however parents and caregivers will not be permitted to watch inside the school grounds.”

Easter on Mary will take place in the GYmpie Town Centre from 5-9pm on Wednesday, March 31.

James Nash posted:

“Given the current unfolding COVID-19 lockdown situation in Greater Brisbane and surrounds, James Nash State High School has made the difficult decision to postpone all public-facing events during Week 10 (from 29 March – 1 April 2021).

“This includes:

- AIM Instrumental Music information session, originally scheduled for this evening, Monday 29 March 2021

- Young Leaders Induction event, originally scheduled for tomorrow evening, Tuesday 30 March 2021

- AIM Primary School Tour, originally scheduled for Wednesday 31 March 2021

“This decision has been made with due regard to the health and safety of our students and their guests, as we understand many of our staff and community may be affected by this unfolding situation. At this stage, our Cross Country will still be held on Thursday 1 April (last day of term), however parents and caregivers will not be permitted to watch inside the school grounds.

“As with any event in this climate, we will aim to communicate new details of these events in Term 2 as soon as it is safe for the School to host gatherings of this scale. Please stay up to date with James Nash events on our Facebook page, Instagram and website.”