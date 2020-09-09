BREAKING: Specialist police responding to Gracemere incident

POLICE EMERGENCY: Multiple police and other emergency services are assembled at Reservoir St, Gracemere.

SPECIALIST police have been deployed to deal with an emergency situation playing out in Gracemere this afternoon.

Queensland Police were contacted about the incident on Reservoir St at 4.20pm today.

While unable to be specific about the emergency, they said it was an "ongoing situation" involving specialist police.

Locals are advised to avoid the area.

One local on social media reported seeing seven police cars at an intersection.

Another local said there was an "armed person in a house in Reservoir Street" and there were "guns everywhere".

More to follow.