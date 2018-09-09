Menu
A woman is being taken to Gympie Hospital after being clipped by a parking car in a Southside garage.
BREAKING: Southside woman hospitalised after garage crash

JOSH PRESTON
9th Sep 2018 2:10 PM

A WOMAN in her mid sixties is being taken to Gympie Hospital after she was "clipped” by a vehicle in the garage of a Southside property this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews received initial reports of a pedestrian being struck at an Iris Ct address around 1:17pm this afternoon, and arrived on scene to help extricate the woman and carry out initial treatments.

A QAS Media spokesman said the woman was conscious at the scene and had been struck during a parking attempt in the garage.

He said she was being taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition "for precautionary measures.”

Another crash at Bollier kept QAS crews busy yesterday morning, and ended with a 19-year-old man taken to Gympie Hospital, also in a stable condition.

Ambulance crews attended the scene on Bryant Road after initial reports surfaced at 10:08am, and found the man "conscious and alert” but suffering from minor pain.

The man's vehicle was on its side as a result of the crash.

