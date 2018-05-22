BREAKING: Snake strikes woman at inner-Gympie property

The woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition. Josh Preston

A WOMAN has been bitten by a snake near a residence on Graham St, not far from the Gympie CBD.

Ambulance crews soon arrived at the scene at about 11:15am to transport the woman to Gympie Hospital.

An Ambulance spokesperson said the woman was in a stable condition.

The severity of the incident - and the type of snake involved - is currently unknown.

The bite comes at an unseasonable time for snake activity, and in a somewhat unusual place so close to the town centre.

More information as it comes to hand.