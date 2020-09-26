BREAKING: Six crews fighting Gympie region fire

A vegetation fire is burning at Veteran this afternoon. Picture: Zizi Averill

SIX fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning at Veteran this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported the fire sparked on Macpherson Rd just before 3pm, and all six crews were involved as of 4pm.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area,” QFES sources said.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”