UPDATE: More storms expected as cell moves across town

Hailstones the size of tennis balls have been recorded at Kandanga.

UPDATE: 6.00pm Locals should be prepared for more rain and winds as radar data from the Bureau of Meteorology shows another cell will be passing across the region soon.

Photos from residents across the Gympie area show the massive of hailstones that pummelled the region late this afternoon.

EARLIER: Residents are giving accounts of property damage across the Gympie region following this afternoon's brief, but powerful storm cell.

There have been reports of damage to homes in Cedar Pocket, with house windows smashed in strong winds and large hailstones.

There are reports of hailstones the size of golf balls at Southside according to residents.

EARLIER: Hailstones the size of tennis balls have been seen at Kandanga, while there are also reports of significant damage to vehicles and property.

"I've never seen anything like it, it was like shots going off," says Kandanga resident Cody Worth.

"I've had the windshield of my car just smashed in."

EARLIER: IT appears the worst of the storm cell will narrowly miss the centre of Gympie, but areas directly south including Kandanga and Imbil are still likely to feel the brunt of the cell.

Residents in the area are still being advised to take caution, with the chance of damaging winds and hailstones still very likely.

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a large, severe storm cell to pass over the Gympie area around 5pm this afternoon.

This follows a number of thunderstorms detected by BoM earlier this afternoon.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast.

Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Kenilworth, Yandina and Eumundi by 4:25 pm and Noosa Heads, waters off Noosa Heads and the area northwest of Noosa Heads by 4:55 pm.

Other severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Mulgowie and Woodford. They are forecast to affect Laidley, Gatton and Mount Beerwah by 4:25 pm and the area south of Esk, Beerburrum and Beerwah by 4:55 pm.

Very large hailstones, destructive winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Golf to tennis ball sized hail has been reported from the Peachester area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:55 pm.

