BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Gympie again

A thunderstorm rolls in over Gympie this afternoon – this picture taken at Brisbane Rd.

A thunderstorm rolls in over Gympie this afternoon – this picture taken at Brisbane Rd.

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued once again for parts of Southeast Queensland including the Gympie region.

People in Lockyer Valley and parts of Ipswich, Gympie, Logan, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Gold Coast and Redland City Council Areas are being told to expect damaging, locally destructive winds, large, possible giant hailstones and heavy rainfall in their areas.

A thunderstorm rolls in over Gympie this afternoon – this picture taken at Cootharaba Rd.

“The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 3:35pm, very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Proston. These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast,” the BoM website reads.

A thunderstorm rolls in over Gympie this afternoon – this picture taken at the Normanby Bridge.

“Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect the area northwest of Kingaroy by 4:05pm and Kingaroy, the area south of Kingaroy and the area west of Kingaroy by 4:35pm.

“Other severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Beenleigh, Cleveland, Rainbow Beach and the area south of Toowoomba.

“They are forecast to affect Southport, South Stradbroke Island and Helidon by 4:05pm and Laidley, Gatton and Grandchester by 4:35pm.

A severe storm warning has been issued for the Gympie region and is detected to be impacting Rainbow Beach this afternoon.

“Damaging, locally destructive winds, large, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:40pm.