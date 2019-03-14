BREAKING: Severe storms headed for Gympie region

THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 4:40 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Kingaroy, the area southwest of Esk, the area northwest of Kingaroy, Blackbutt, Linville, Yarraman, the area south of the NSW border, Moore and Bonalbo.

A warning has been issued for people in Cherbourg and parts of Gympie, Somerset, Scenic Rim, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast.

They are forecast to affect the area south of Esk, the area west of Kilcoy, Mount Kilcoy, the ranges south of Jimna, the area east of Nanango and the area north of Kingaroy by 5:20 m and Esk, Kilcoy, the area northeast of Kingaroy, Jimna, southern Lake Wivenhoe and Wondai by 5:50pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:50 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.