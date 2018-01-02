BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Gympie, Wide Bay

BREAKING NEWS: The Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Wide Bay Burnett, including Gympie.

A large storm cell is currently heading east toward the coast, with Gympie and parts of the Mary Valley expected to clipped by the system.

The system is expected to hit the southern parts of Gympie by 3.25pm.

The Bureau says 'Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds are likely'.

Locals are encouraged to move their cars away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, and to never drive through flood waters under any circumstances.

The next alert is expected to be issued at 3.25pm. We will update accordingly.