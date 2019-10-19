Menu
A fresh storm warning has been issued for Gympie. This photo captured the sky over the Gold City on Thursday night. Josh Preston
BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
19th Oct 2019 1:40 PM
A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for people in the Wide Bay and Burnett region, including Gympie.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 1:16pm for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BoM website stated.

"Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Kingaroy, Noosa Heads, Biloela, Blackwater, Cooroy, Kilcoy, Nanango and Rainbow Beach.”

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:20 pm.

Gympie Regional Council have maintained the Gold Rush Festival Carnival at Lake Alford will go ahead as of this morning:

"We have had some questions regarding the (carnival) at Lake Alford today. Don't let the weather change your plans, it's full steam ahead - hope to see you all from 2pm,” a GRC Facebook post read.

