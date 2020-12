The Bureau of Meteorology has issued yet another severe storm warning for the Gympie region this afternoon.

A "general" severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Gympie region this afternoon.

The weather bureau said a “general” warning looked likely to impact the region as well as other parts of Wide Bay Burnett, and further south towards the Sunshine Coast.

The next warning is due by 4:10pm.

