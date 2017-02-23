32°
News

BREAKING: A woman, 40, has died following Gympie crash

Tom Daunt
and Jacob Carson | 23rd Feb 2017 8:28 AM
Paramedics rush the passenger to an ambulance following the crash on Nash St.
Paramedics rush the passenger to an ambulance following the crash on Nash St. Renee Albrecht

UPDATE 11.50am: A 40-year-old Imbil woman has died after a car crash on Nash St earlier this morning.

Preliminary information suggests around 8.15am a car travelling along Nash Street struck a pole and a parked car.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to Gympie Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

It is believed a pre-existing medical condition may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE 9.30am: The driver of the Nissan Micra is currently being attended to at Gympie Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition after her car crashed at Nash St earlier this morning. 

It's believed at this stage a medical condition may have been the cause for the crash - where the driver collided with a parked car outside of Goldfields Plaza. 

There are unconfirmed reports from Queensland Ambulance that the passenger was a woman in her 40s.

UPDATE 8.50am: A person has been rushed to Gympie Hospital via ambulance after paramedics worked to resuscitate her at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Nash St.

The car, a grape Nissan Micra is believed to have been driven into the back of a parked Mitsubishi just outside of the shopping centre. 

The scene at the crash on Nash St.
The scene at the crash on Nash St. Renee Albrecht

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-car traffic crash in Nash Street, just outside of Goldfields Plaza. 

Police, as well as fire and ambulance crews are currently on the scene of the incident, attending to the passengers of the vehicles. 

It is unknown at this stage how severe the injuries sustained by the passengers are. 

Traffic has slowed around the intersection of Monkland and Nash St, with motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

More as this story develops.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie nash street serious crash traffic crash

