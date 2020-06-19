CRASH UPDATE: Passenger fighting for life after driver dies

The two-car crash happened about 9.50am.

UPDATE, 3.30PM:

AN 81-year-old woman has been flown to hospital in Brisbane with critical injuries after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana on Tuesday morning.

The woman was travelling in a red Toyota Corolla when the crash happened.

The driver of the vehicle, a 74-year-old woman, was rushed to Maryborough Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Toyota was heading north on the Iindah Rd West on-ramp onto the the Bruce Highway when it collided with a white RV.

The occupants of the motorhome suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

UPDATE: 11.30am

A WOMAN in her 70s has been confirmed dead in a crash near Maryborough.

The Chronicle understands she was the driver of a red Toyota Corolla which crashed at Tinana this morning.

Another woman, believed to be the passenger, has been taken to the Hervey Bay hospital in a serious condition.

A red Toyota Corolla and a RV collided on the Bruce Highway

Two others have suffered minor injuries.

More to come.

UPDATE - 11am:

POLICE have confirmed the worst injuries have been suffered by two women believed to be aged in their 70s and 80s.

One has a head injury, is in a critical condition and is being airlifted from Maryborough hospital.

Another has been rushed to Hervey Bay hospital in a serious condition.

The Bruce Highway has been closed after a serious car accident.

Two others have minor injuries.

The highway remains closed in both directions.

EARLIER:

TWO people have been seriously injured in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana.

The two-car crash happened about 9.50am.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said two people were in a serious condition and a third had minor injuries.