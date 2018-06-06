Menu
CRASH: Fire fighters extinguish the blaze which broke out after a single vehicle crash in Chapple St, Gympie this morning
News

BREAKING: Serious crash and burn in Chapple Street

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Jun 2018 8:07 AM

EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Chapple St, Gympie, where a car has rolled and burst into flames near the Tucker St intersection.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers are still extinguishing the blaze as smoke billows from the small white vehicle.

The vehicle is lying on its driver's side, with smoke still billowing from it as fire fighters continue their work.

FIRE: A fire fighter accesses to a water connection in Chapple St as officers work to quell the blaze
MORE FROM AROUND GYMPIE THIS MORNING:

BREAKING: Cement truck crushes front of car

BREAKING: Mail centre evacuated in gas emergency

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said ambulance officers were assessing the sole occupant of the vehicle, who escaped from the vehicle with minor lacerations.

It was expected the male occupant would be taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, the spokesman said.

Police have set up and exclusion zone around the scene, enlisting the help of one utility driver in blocking one access point, while police vehicles have blocked the access from the other end of Chapple St and from the Horseshoe Bend intersection of Tucker St.

The crash occurred just before 7.20am, according to QAS.

