Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. Zizi Averill
Breaking

Search for truck driver involved in alleged hit and run

Melanie Whiting
by
25th Aug 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have ramped up their search for the driver of a truck involved in an alleged hit and run crash on the Bruce Highway north of Kuttabul on Friday.

Calen police are appealing for witnesses after a B-Double truck collided with a white Kia Sportage station wagon travelling south.

Police said at about 6.10pm, the Sportage attempted to overtake the truck in the overtaking lanes.

At this time, the truck has merged into the overtaking lane, colliding with the Sportage.

The white Kia Sportage station wagon involved in Friday's crash. Police are searching for the driver of a B-Double truck
The white Kia Sportage station wagon involved in Friday's crash. Police are searching for the driver of a B-Double truck Supplied

The station wagon spun out of control and crossed into the northbound lanes before it was run off the road and came to rest in a grass area beside the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the station wagon, a 70-year-old Karumba man, was not injured.

The driver of the B-Double truck allegedly failed to stop and continued south on the highway heading towards Mackay.

The B-Double is described as having a large white tanker on the rear trailer.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any relevant dash cam vision to contact them via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

breaking bruce highway car crash police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Crews battle to control fire west of Gympie

    premium_icon BREAKING: Crews battle to control fire west of Gympie

    Breaking Grass fire breaks out 11km from city.

    GALLERY: 68 pics from Gympie's first taste of A-grade rugby

    premium_icon GALLERY: 68 pics from Gympie's first taste of A-grade rugby

    News 'The team is all good with you and it feels the same as club'

    Alert issued as Goomeri's bores run dry

    premium_icon Alert issued as Goomeri's bores run dry

    Council News Water now being trucked into region's west.

    Get ready for showers, storms this week Gympie

    premium_icon Get ready for showers, storms this week Gympie

    Weather Break in August dry spell finally on the way.