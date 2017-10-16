23°
BREAKING: Search for missing man in Gympie flood waters

by Tom Daunt

UPDATE 8.45pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Rescue Service officers, swift water operators and SES officers have entered the water to search for a man missing in flood waters at Mary's Creek.

They have expanded their search to the banks of a fast-flowing creek at Mary's Creek in an attempt to locate what is believed a four wheel drive the man, thought to be in his 60s, was in when it was swept from a crossing.

More information to follow.

8.15pm: EMERGENCY services are on the scene at Mary's Creek after a vehicle was swept away in flash flood waters on a farm tonight.

Swift water rescue operators from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently preparing to deploy into the fast moving flood water in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

It is believed the occupant of the vehicle is a man in his 60s.

The car was reportedly washed off Mary's Creek bridge, south west of Gympie about 7pm tonight.

The incident is still unfolding.

More information as it comes to hand.

 

Swift water rescue team is on the scene at a Mary's Creek farm where a car has been swept away in flash flooding.
Swift water rescue team is on the scene at a Mary's Creek farm where a car has been swept away in flash flooding. Tom Daunt
