Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Car towed after crashing with cow
News

BREAKING: Runaway cow causes two car bridge crash

Maddie Manwaring
28th Jul 2020 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO drivers are lucky to have escaped without injury following a car accident caused by runaway cow on a Kandanga bridge early this morning.

At about 6am the driver of a white ute hit a cow that was loose on Bunya Bridge at the Mary Valley Highway and Juster Road intersection on Kandanga Creek.

The driver of the ute was lucky to escape injury after crashing into a cow that was loose on Bunya Bridge. Picture: Frances Klein
The driver of the ute was lucky to escape injury after crashing into a cow that was loose on Bunya Bridge. Picture: Frances Klein

The man was not injured in the accident however the cow died and was moved off the road by a passer by.

Imbil police sergeant Bill Greer said a second car came along directly after and swerved to avoid the accident, but crashed into a guard rail on the bridge.

The driver of the second car was also uninjured.

A QAS media spokesperson said an ambulance came across the incident while on the way to hospital with another patient at 6:41am and police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A cow on the loose died on impact when a Ute crashed into it on Mary Valley Rd early Tuesday morning.
A cow on the loose died on impact when a Ute crashed into it on Mary Valley Rd early Tuesday morning. Contributed
The second car (pictured) swerved to avoid the accident but crashed into a guard rail. The driver was not injured. Picture: Frances Klein
The second car (pictured) swerved to avoid the accident but crashed into a guard rail. The driver was not injured. Picture: Frances Klein

"Fortunately no one was injured in the accident but the beast was deceased," Sgt Greer said.

"This could have been a lot worse, there could have been a fatality.

"Stock move this time of year and it's probably going to get worse over the coming months.

"We ask farmers be aware of your fences, be aware of your stock."

There were no lane closures or traffic interruptions following the accident.

Emergency crews responded after an ambulance came across the incident while on the way to hospital with a patient. Picture: Frances Klein
Emergency crews responded after an ambulance came across the incident while on the way to hospital with a patient. Picture: Frances Klein
kandanga car crash qas queensland ambulance service regional car accident
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suspected death of Gympie man shrouded in mystery

        premium_icon Suspected death of Gympie man shrouded in mystery

        News The coroner was forced to leave an open finding into the suspected death of the former Gympie High student whose body has never been found

        Gympie mum rolled car after getting behind the wheel drunk

        premium_icon Gympie mum rolled car after getting behind the wheel drunk

        News The car rolled several times on the Old Bruce Highway at Kybong, leaving the woman...

        Winners and losers from this year’s council budget

        premium_icon Winners and losers from this year’s council budget

        News While it might seem like Christmas in July for some, there is plenty of pain in the...

        Fraser Island crash victim identified as popular footballer

        premium_icon Fraser Island crash victim identified as popular footballer

        News Police have provided an update on the island tragedy