Breaking: RSPCA seizes cockfighting birds from Gympie properties

THREE Gympie properties have been raided by RSPCA as part of a massive investigation into cockfighting in Queensland.

The raids at Upper Glastonbury, Bells Bridge and Widgee made up almost a quarter of the 11 warrants executed by RSPCA inspectors across Queensland that included the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich and Cairns.

RSPCA Queensland's Michael Beatty said the operation was the result of a major investigation that is looking into illegal cockfights and cock birds being imported and exported for fighting.

SEIZED: The following products including prohibited spurs (which are attached to cock birds during fights) were seized from raided properties. Contributed

RSPCA Inspectors located and seized 186 fowl and hoards of cockfighting paraphernalia, including prohibited spurs which are attached to cock birds during fights.

Mr Beatty confirmed that both birds and spurs were seized from the Gympie properties.

The investigation is ongoing with RSPCA urging anyone with information to come forward.

COCK FIGHTING: Birds were seized from Upper Glastonbury, Bells Bridge and Widgee in a major RSPCA cock-fighting investigation. Contributed

Properties raided: