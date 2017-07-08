Rider suffers neck injury at North Deep Creek

BIKE CRASH: Paramedics were on scene at a crash in North Deep Creek after at motorcyclist crashed into a fence.

A WOMAN aged in her fifties is currently being transported to hospital in a stable condition after crashing her motorcycle on a property near North Deep Creek this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called to the address at about 4pm today, and treated the women for a serious laceration to her neck.

She is currently being transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

It is believed the women sustained the injury when the motorcycle she was on crashed into a fence.