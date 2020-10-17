BREAKING: Rider in serious condition after motorbike crash

A MOTORBIKE rider has been rushed to a Sunshine Coast hospital via helicopter in a serious condition after a bad crash at Kenilworth early this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources reported paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on Pullen Lane at an unspecified time before 1pm.

“Paramedics including critical care and rescue helicopter attended a location off Pullen Lane to a motorcycle crash,” QAS reported.

“One patient was subsequently airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury.”