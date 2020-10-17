Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Lifeflight chopper. Picture Cody Fox NRM
RACQ Lifeflight chopper. Picture Cody Fox NRM
News

BREAKING: Rider in serious condition after motorbike crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
17th Oct 2020 1:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORBIKE rider has been rushed to a Sunshine Coast hospital via helicopter in a serious condition after a bad crash at Kenilworth early this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources reported paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on Pullen Lane at an unspecified time before 1pm.

“Paramedics including critical care and rescue helicopter attended a location off Pullen Lane to a motorcycle crash,” QAS reported.

“One patient was subsequently airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury.”

emergency services gympie news gympie region motorbike crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tests reveal coronavirus in Coast suburb’s sewerage

        Premium Content Tests reveal coronavirus in Coast suburb’s sewerage

        Breaking Sunshine Coast residents are being urged to get tested if they have any symptoms, after Covid fragments were detected in sewerage.

        Saints captain thanks Noosa during 'bittersweet' departure

        Premium Content Saints captain thanks Noosa during 'bittersweet' departure

        AFL Saints captain Jarryn Geary has penned a letter to the people of Noosa to show his...

        Miss Qld bikini bashed, robbed by partner’s ex

        Premium Content Miss Qld bikini bashed, robbed by partner’s ex

        Crime “She turned up at my door … I had no idea who she was.”

        Man rushed to hospital after collision with Aussie icon

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after collision with Aussie icon

        News The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital