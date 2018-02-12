Menu
Woman rescued after Glass House Mountains fall

A rescue operation is underway at Glass House Mountains currently after a climber fell this morning.
Che Chapman
Matty Holdsworth
by

UPDATE: A woman in her 20s was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after a fall at the Glass House Mountains this morning. 

The incident occurred at about 10am this morning which saw the woman sustain an ankle injury. 

 

BREAKING: A rescue operation is under way at Glass House Mountains after a climber fell this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency and Queensland Ambulance crews are both on the scene at Mount Beerwah.

Three vertical rescue crews are en route to the incident while one crew is already assisting QAS officers with the injured climber.

It is understood the person has sustained an ankle injury after falling on the popular walking track.

More to follow.

Topics:  beerwah glass house mountains mt beerwah qas qfes rescue sunshine coast walking track

