Paramedics are treating the man, while the rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene.

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured a motorcycle crash at Tiaro on Sunday.

The crash happened in the forestry off Mungar Road about 10.30am.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man had suffered leg and pelvic injuries in the crash.

Precautions were also being taken against spinal injuries the spokeswoman said.

She said at this stage it was planned to winch the man from the scene.

More to come.

Originally published as BREAKING: Rescue helicopter at scene of Tiaro crash