The rescue helicopter has been called to Rainbow Beach after a man was hurt while paragliding.

The rescue helicopter has been called to Rainbow Beach after a man was hurt while paragliding.

THE RACQ Lifeflight helicopter has been called to Rainbow Beach after a man was hurt while paragliding at the Carlo Sandblow.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the popular tourist spot just after 1.30pm.

She said the man suffered back injury in a “hard landing” while paragliding.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS