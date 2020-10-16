BREAKING: Rescue chopper called to Cooloola paragliding accident

UPDATE: A rescue helicopter has been tasked for the patient who has suspected shoulder, neck, chest and back injuries following a paragliding accident on the Cooloola Coast.

12:10pm

Paramedics are treating a man for back injuries after he fell 10 metres in a paragliding incident on the Cooloola Coast this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one ambulance crew was called to the Cooloola Great Walk at 11:22 this morning after when a male patient was injured in a paragliding accident.

The spokesperson said it appeared the man had fallen 10 metres, and he was being treated for back injuries and shoulder pain.

The patient is in a stable condition.

More to follow.