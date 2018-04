Ambulance crews are on their way to Tin Can Bay after a reports a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Ambulance crews are on their way to Tin Can Bay after a reports a pedestrian was hit by a car. File

BREAKING: Emergency crews are on their way to Tin Can Bay after reports a pedestrian was struck by a car.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman confirmed paramedics were on their way to the Tin Can Bay boat ramp, near Barnacles Cafe after a vehicle slid down it.

Early reports indicate the pedestrian is suffering from a leg injury.

More to follow.