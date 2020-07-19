Menu
Police are responding to reports a gun has been fired in Point Vernon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Police make call on 'shots fired' report

Jessica Grewal
19th Jul 2020 12:35 PM

UPDATE 2.30pm:

POLICE now believe loud noises and damage done to a home at Point Vernon were not related to a firearm. 

Multiple crews had responded to reports of shots fired but the Chronicle understands police have ruled that out.

Investigations into whether another object was used to cause damage to the car and home and why are continuing. 

EARLIER

MULTIPLE police crews are at the scene of a disturbance in Wattle St, Point Vernon.

The Chronicle understands officers are responding to reports of shots fired.

It's also understood police are searching for a vehicle which was at the home at the time of the disturbance, but has since left the scene.

More to come.

