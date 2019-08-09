BREAKING: Reports of gunman on the loose in Gympie region

UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms. FILE PHOTO

BREAKING 3:10pm

UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms in the Gympie region, potentially as part of an attempted carjacking.

A spokesman for Queensland Police said there had been reports of a weapon and that officers were looking for a vehicle, but could not confirm any of the information.

The initial reports came in at approximately 2:30pm.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.