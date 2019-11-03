Menu
Reports of attempted abduction in Mackay

Melanie Plane
3rd Nov 2019 2:31 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
UPDATE 3.20PM: POLICE have escorted a young girl back to her home after an alleged incident near the BP on Oak St at Andergrove. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman could not confirm any further information in relation to the incident. 

BREAKING 2.25PM: POLICE are responding to an Andergrove business following reports of an attempted abduction.

Initial reports suggest a young girl, 12, has entered the BP on Oak St seeking help and claiming someone tried to abduct her.

Reports indicate the girl claims someone tried to drag her into a vehicle nearby, however police are yet to verify the claims.

