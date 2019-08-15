Menu
Emergency services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Highway near Gympie. FILE PHOTO
BREAKING: Reports of a car rollover on highway near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
15th Aug 2019 11:37 AM
BREAKING 11:30am

INITIAL reports indicate a car has rolled on the Wide Bay Highway around Bells Bridge, north of Gympie, this morning.

A QAS media spokesperson said paramedics were responding to the incident.

It is unclear how many occupants were in the car, or if the incident has caused traffic delays.

A Gympie police officer said two crews were on the way to the scene, which he described was 5km west of the Widgee turnoff on the highway.

Two fire crews are on the way, according to QFES.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it comes to hand.

