INCOMING SUPERCELL: The severe thunderstorm is heading towards Gympie.
BREAKING: Reported 'tornado' wreaks destruction on Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Oct 2018 12:55 PM

UPDATE 2:15pm:

A two car crash has blocked traffic on Kidds bridge.

Residents looking to avoid the storm are advised to travel on Normanby bridge.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Metereology could not confirm if it was a tornado but said it was possible in these types of conditions.

Have a look at some of the photos taken in Nanango.

BREAKING: 12:30pm

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of a severe thunderstorm which is travelling towards and could well reach Gympie within just two hours, while Higgins Storm Chasing has advised of a "possible tornado alert” at Kingaroy.

A Higgins Facebook update as of 12:15pm warned of an "extremely dangerous supercell (and) possible tornado alert” at Kingaroy, and advised residents to seek immediate shelter.

The BoM alert was released "for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts” and warned of "destructive winds and very large hailstones over the next several hours”.

"A dangerous thunderstorm has developed northeast of Dalby, currently shifting northeast towards Kingaroy,” the warning stated.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

"Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Gympie, Kingaroy, Cherbourg, Nambour and Nanango.”

BoM forecaster Chris Joseph said the storm is "on track for Gympie” and could reach the Gold City in as soon as two hours "if it doesn't decrease in intensity”.

Mr Joseph described the storm as "very dangerous” and warned of serious wind gusts and large hail for the region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

An update will be released by the Bureau by 2:30pm.

