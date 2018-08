THREE crews are battling a grassfire, south of Gympie.

THREE crews are battling a grassfire, south of Gympie. Frances Klein

ANOTHER grassfire in Gympie is keeping Queensland Fire and Rescue crews busy, south of Gympie.

It's believed the fire broke out just after 2:15pm on Panorama Drive at the Dawn.

A QFES spokesman said they've got three crews on the scene.

THREE fire crews are battling a grassfire, south of Gympie. Frances Klein

"There's no threat to properties but crews are working to contain the fire,” the spokesman said.

"The affected area is believed to be 100m2.”

More updates to come.