BREAKING: Power pole sheered off at base in Gympie crash

TRAFFIC is closed in both directions on McIntosh Creek Road after a vehicle is believed to have collided with a power pole, bringing down power lines at Jones Hill and sheering the poll off at its base.

Queensland Ambulance Services, fireys and police are still on the scene where an elderly driver has freed himself from the vehicle and is being assessed by paramedics.

The incident has occurred on McIntosh Creek Road between Heilbronn Road and the main road into Echelon estate, and traffic has been blocked in both directions.

An eye witness said it appeared the car has hit the power pole and then travelled at least another 50m before coming to a rest.