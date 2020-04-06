BREAKING: Possible truck rollover west of Gympie

Gympie paramedics are on the scene of a possible truck rollover.

PARAMEDICS are currently on the scene at Glastonbury, where a truck has reported rolled, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed.

The accident, which happened on the Gympie/Woolooga Rd was reported to emergency services at 4.19pm.

Ambulance officers are treating a single patient for a mild laceration to the head and the spokeswoman said the patient is expected to be taken to Gympie hospital for observation.

While she was unable to confirm the vehicle involved in the incident was indeed a truck that rolled over, she did say the patient was able to extricate themselves from the vehicle after the accident.

More on this story as it comes to light.