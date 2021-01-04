Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are responding to reports of a possible armed disturbance at Muirlea. Picture: file photo.
Police are responding to reports of a possible armed disturbance at Muirlea. Picture: file photo.
Breaking

BREAKING: Possible armed man forces street closure

kaitlyn smith
4th Jan 2021 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE police units are currently responding to reports of a possible armed disturbance at a Muirlea home.

A member of the public reportedly witnessed an armed man at the Kohlo Rd address about 10.15am.

It is understood he was allegedly threatening another person with the weapon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman was unable to confirm the type of weapon.

Police have set up traffic diversions in the area as result.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

There is believed to be no threat to the public.

More to come.

armed man ipswich crime muirlea
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

        The 5 most controversial decisions by Gympie’s new council

        Premium Content The 5 most controversial decisions by Gympie’s new council

        News An overhaul at March owing to dissatisfaction with the previous council did not put...

        Friends pay tribute to great surfer with ‘infectious’ smile

        Premium Content Friends pay tribute to great surfer with ‘infectious’ smile

        News Family and friends are grieving the loss of a talented Coolum surfer