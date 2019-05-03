ACTIVE POLICE CHASE: Dog squad searching for alleged car thief

UPDATE 11.20AM:

POLICE have confirmed the taxi involved in an active manhunt in Tinana was stolen from Brisbane.

The Clayfield taxi was stolen overnight and the alleged thief lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Three Mile Rd and the Bruce Hwy while attempting to evade police about 9.30am today.

The man fled the scene of the crash on foot into bushland and the police dog squad is currently on scene.

UPDATE 10.55AM:

THE police dog squad is searching Tinana bushland for an alleged taxi thief who crashed while evading police.

The man fled the scene of the crash on the corner of Three Mile Rd and the Bruce Hwy on foot and was last seen heading into bushland.

MORE TO COME.

EARLIER:

POLICE are hunting a driver who is believed to have crashed a stolen taxi before fleeing into bushland.

The man behind the wheel of the 2015 model Toyota Prius taxi overshot the corner of Three Mile Rd and the Bruce Hwy and plunged the car into a ditch.

Police on scene of a search through bushland for a suspected taxi thief near the intersection of Three Mile Rd and the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough. Carlie Walker

The Chronicle understands the man was last seen running into bushland.

MORE TO COME.