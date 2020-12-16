Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

BREAKING: Police rush to scene of gunfire near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
16th Dec 2020 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a possible gunshot on a large Gympie region property which reportedly occurred late this morning.

MORE: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said officers from the Gympie CIB were among those to attend the scene at a large Tuchekoi property after initial reports of the gunshot came through.

Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.
Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.

Senior Sergeant Davey said police had received a report of a male offender armed with a weapon on the property, and that a shot had been fired.

He said police were tying "to gain a full and complete version" of the events from the residents of the property.

He said the male suspect had since left the scene and that investigations were continuing.

crime police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News For just $5 a month for the first three months, you get access to all the best local stories, great rewards as well as news coverage from across Australia.

        Where the 5G towers are in Gympie, and coverage

        Premium Content Where the 5G towers are in Gympie, and coverage

        News Two Telstra towers in Gympie have been upgraded to carry 5G and while there are...

        REVEALED: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again

        Premium Content REVEALED: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again

        News The man’s alleged three-year spree came to an end when police found ‘disturbing...

        Ratepayers deserve to know truth about who owns the Rattler

        Premium Content Ratepayers deserve to know truth about who owns the Rattler

        News Last week’s ATO ruling about the Rattler has raised yet more questions about what...