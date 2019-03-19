BREAKING: Police inquiries into murder lead to Gympie

THIS morning and as part of the investigation into the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007, a 33-year- man was extradited from New South Wales.

The 33-year-old man arrived in Brisbane after his extradition, for a breach of parole following a stabbing incident in Airlie Beach in 2009.

Earlier this month, police launched a billboard on the highway at Cannonvale as part of their investigation into the cold case homicide of Jay Brogden, who was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007. They hoped the image of Mr Brogden and their appeal would encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Homicide detectives in collaboration with Whitsunday investigators are confident with today's arrest and further information which has been generated as a result of the billboard.

"We continue to make inquiries with people who have provided us information we believe is crucial to the investigation. These inquiries have led us to Whitsundays, Townsville, Mackay, Gympie and Brisbane.

"Although we are pleased with the information we have received, we still know there are people out there with knowledge of what happened to Jay Brogden and we urge them to talk to us now. The indemnity in place will only apply to those who come forward before we make an arrest for murder,” Detective Inspector Hansen of the Homicide Group said. Investigations remain ongoing.