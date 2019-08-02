Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigate the scene of an alleged stand-off in Gympie overnight.
Police investigate the scene of an alleged stand-off in Gympie overnight. Arthur Gorrie
News

BREAKING: Police in all night stand-off with crash fugitives

Frances Klein
by
2nd Aug 2019 8:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men who locked themselves in a Louisa St house after crashing a car nearby were in a nine hour stand-off with police overnight, police said this morning.

The men, who surrendered just minutes ago, are now in custody after police negotiated with the pair overnight, Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said.

The men, who had allegedly been driving a car that crashed in Louisa St just before 10pm last night, stormed a nearby house, he said.

The occupants fled the house, while the men locked themselves in - sparking an all-night stand-off with police that ended peacefully at 7.30am this morning, he said.

Emergency crews were called to standby at the address just before 10pm last night, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.

"Our negotiators have been speaking with them over the course of the night," Sgt Poole said.

"They surrendered at 7.30am.

"They are currently assisting police with enquiries."

More Stories

gympie crime gympie police louisa st siege stand-off
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Reckless teen Gympie driver nearly killed himself and others

    premium_icon Reckless teen Gympie driver nearly killed himself and others

    News He drove on the wrong side of the road at 134km/h, overtaking an unmarked police car.

    Carlo Point 'refugees' now bid a sad farewell

    premium_icon Carlo Point 'refugees' now bid a sad farewell

    News Casual holiday park residents forced out as Carlo Point redeveloped

    NAMED AND SHAMED: Gympie drink, drug drivers face the music

    premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: Gympie drink, drug drivers face the music

    News Paorahi Herbert Wetere, 32, blew a whopping .237 on June 23.

    'People don't like standing where their own s--- floats by'

    premium_icon 'People don't like standing where their own s--- floats by'

    News Meet the Gympie man cleaning up Australia's flooodwaters.