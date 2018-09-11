Menu
CRIME SCENE: Forensic police continue to investigate an area on the banks of the Mary River on Tuesday morning where human remains were found on Monday.
BREAKING: Police identify human remains found in Gympie

Frances Klein
11th Sep 2018 2:11 PM
POLICE have revealed the tragic details behind the human remains found in Gympie beside the Mary River earlier this year.

The skull and bones that were discovered by council workers during clearing works in June were most likely lying undetected for up to two and half years, Gympie CIB Officer in Charge Rob Lowry said.

The remains have been identified as a Wellington Point man who was 41 years-old when he was last seen in early 2016.

Forensic police continue to investigate an area south of Normanby Bridge near the Mary River on Tuesday morning where skeletal remains were discovered on Monday.
The man, whose name can not be released, was not reported as missing.

The death was not being treated as suspicious, Det Sgt Lowry said.

"The man had been estranged from his family, who were unaware that was he was in that situation,” he said.

A time of death had not been determined but it was likely shortly after the man was last seen, Det Sgt Lowry said, with "proof of life” evidence such as the use of phone or bank accounts ceasing around that time.

The remains were discovered in river bank bushland near a busy section of the Bruce Highway on June 25 by council workers clearing for an extension to the Mary River trail.

A crime scene has been set up on the banks of the Mary River where a decomposed body was found on Monday.
The area, just south of the Normanby Bridge exit on the highway, was declared a crime scene as the Gympie forensics team and a Brisbane scientific team scoped it, discovering documentation that shed light on the man's identity, Det Sgt Lowry said.

Recent positive DNA test results led to a formal identification and a conclusion from the coroner, Det Sgt Lowry said.

He said the circumstances of a body in inner Gympie going undiscovered were unusual but not inexplicable.

"It's an uninhabitable and untraversed area although it's close to the road,” Det Sgt Lowry said.

Police oversee a search just south of Normanby Bridge after human remains were discovered in the area on Monday.
Before work on the river trail the area was heavily vegetated.

"You can appreciative why it went unreported for so long,” he said.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

