ARMED DRIVER: Gympie police are searching for a driver believed to be armed and in a stolen car heading towards Tin Can Bay.
News

BREAKING: Police hunt for armed men heading south of the Bruce Hwy

Jessica Lamb
15th Nov 2019 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a driver believed to be armed and in a stolen car.

At least two men, both believed to be armed with shotguns, are fleeing south along the Bruce Hwy in a stolen car after a terrifying carjacking in Hervey Bay in which a woman was held at gunpoint.

We understand the white Toyota Corolla was taken from an area near Wetside Water Park about 10am Friday.

The driver is believed to have a gun and is travelling with at least one male passenger.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they couldn’t comment as the incident was still unfolding.

“This is currently happening and we have not been verified with details at this present moment,” the spokesman said.

It is believed the traffic near Cooroy is at a standstill.

The car has since been seen in various locations around Maryborough and is now believed to be fleeing towards Tin Can Bay.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 000.

More to come.

