POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
BREAKING: Police hunt after driver flees scene of rollover

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 6:32 PM
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.

The incident occurred around 5.11pm on Pilbeam Dr near Mt Archer, leaving one lane blocked.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle before freeing themselves and fleeing the scene.

Emergency services remain at the scene as crews work to remove the vehicle.

Police investigations are now underway.

Traffic is reportedly suffering some impacts.

