BREAKING: Police, fireys called to crash near Woolooga

THE passengers of a car travelling on the Bauple Woolooga Rd had a lucky escape from a single car crash this afternoon.

Emergency crews including police and fireys were called to the scene of the crash, which happened about 5.30pm only 2km from Woolooga.

Police said the driver lost control after the car hit gravel.

All the passengers were able to get out of the car of their own accord.

It is the second emergency firefighters were called to this afternoon after being forced to battle a blaze near Imbil.

Another vegetation fire at Bella Creek was understood to be a permitted burn.

