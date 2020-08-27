Menu
Police have been called to a single car crash near Woolooga this afternoon.
BREAKING: Police, fireys called to crash near Woolooga

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
27th Aug 2020 6:20 PM
THE passengers of a car travelling on the Bauple Woolooga Rd had a lucky escape from a single car crash this afternoon.

Emergency crews including police and fireys were called to the scene of the crash, which happened about 5.30pm only 2km from Woolooga.

Police said the driver lost control after the car hit gravel.

All the passengers were able to get out of the car of their own accord.

It is the second emergency firefighters were called to this afternoon after being forced to battle a blaze near Imbil.

Another vegetation fire at Bella Creek was understood to be a permitted burn.

CLICK HERE: Woolooga ‘on edge’ a year after 12,000 fire

