With traffic lights out in Gympie, Police are having to manually direct traffic on the Bruce Highway.
News

BREAKING: Police direct traffic on Bruce Highway

by Donna Jones
12th Aug 2018 12:40 PM

UPDATE: A spokesman for the traffic monitoring company monitoring the Bruce Highway, said traffic flow at Monkland Street and the Bruce Highway has resumed.

He was not able to speculate on the cause of the breakdown

QPS also did not have any information on the cause of the traffic signal breakdown.

EARLIER:QUEENSLAND Police Officers are currently directing traffic in the heart of Gympie on the Bruce Highway.

A QPS spokesman confirmed officers are on the scene at Monkland St and the Bruce Highway and urged motorists to be patient and to pay close attention to QPS directions.

The spokesman was unable to prove any detail on what caused the traffic light outage.

More on this story as it comes to hand.

Gympie Times

