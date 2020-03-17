BREAKING: Police charge teen over Gympie murder

Michael Zanco, 22, died on Friday after being shot on Thursday night at an Amamoor property.

POLICE have charged a man following the shooting death of a 22-year-old man last week.

Michael Zanco (pictured above) sustained a gunshot wound to his head at a Frayne Road property in Amamoor on Thursday evening that turned out to be fatal when he passed away on Friday night.

A 19-year-old Gympie man has been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery.

He is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today (March 17).

Police want to track down Nathan Paul Caulfield who could be armed and driving this silver Ford utility.

Police continue to search for an identified person of interest, 32-year-old Nathan John Caulfield (pictured above).

He is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

Detectives believe he may be armed and was last seen travelling in a silver Ford Falcon utility with Queensland registration 268 ZOW.

Anyone who may have dash cam vision from Thursday night between 5 and 8pm on Mary Valley Road between Amamoor and Gympie is urged to contact police.

Anyone who sees the man or the vehicle pictured is asked not to approach him, but contact police immediately.