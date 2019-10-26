BREAKING: Plane loses wheel, forced to land at Kybong Airport

A plane has been forced to land without one of its wheels at the Kybong Aerodrome this morning.

A PILOT and student passenger have avoided disaster after their plane lost a wheel and made a dramatic forced landing at the Kybong Aerodrome this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 10.30am when the plane reportedly landed and lost one of its wheels, forcing it to take off again.

Initial reports from the scene indicate both people on board the plane were uninjured in the incident.

A witness at the scene said the left rear wheel of the aircraft had broken off on the initial landing, causing the pilot to increase speed and take off again, circling the airport to burn excess fuel.

The witness said the decision was made to land the aircraft after it had burned a safe amount of fuel.

An eyewitness pilot at the aerodrome said landing the plane, a 1964 Victa Airtourer MWR, would have been “very stressful” for the two people on board.

“I was waiting in the hangar … and then I saw the police, three police cars and two ambulances,” the witness said.

“I was watching him (land). He did it perfectly. He kept his nerves. He could’ve bellied it up, he could’ve veered, had a ground loop and tipped.”

More to come.