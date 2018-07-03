BREAKING: Plan for Bells Bridge rock quarry

PLANS REVEALED: A proposed quarry at Bells Bridge would extract and screen between 5000-100,000 tonnes of material a year at a 41ha site beside the Wide Bay Highway.

BELLS Bridge could soon be ready to rock out with plans for a "small to medium scale” quarry lodged with Gympie Regional Council.

The plan, lodged by Fortrus Pastoral, would allow between 5000-100,000 tonnes of material to be extracted and screened every year at a 41ha site beside the Wide Bay Highway.

The land is currently home to grazing cattle, but the applicant said the landscape prevents them from widely using the planned quarry area.

"The establishment of a small independently operated quarry is likely to increase competition in the local market, benefiting the community and infrastructure providers,” the applicant said.

It would create five new jobs for the region.

Access to the quarry would be from Wide Bay Highway and traffic would remain "well within” accepted levels for the road, the applicant said.

"The site is ideally located for a small quarry operation, having direct access to the Wide Bay Highway and within proximity to the Gympie local and regional markets.

"The quarry will be operated by Fortrus with the view to supply small to medium scale local infrastructure and road projects.

"There is also the potential to supply works on the nearby state-controlled road network, given the site's location and direct access to the Wide Bay Highway.”

Drilling and blasting are proposed. Rock would be stockpiled on site.

Under the plan, the quarry would operate from 6am-6pm Monday to Saturday and blasting would occur "as needs” between 9am-3pm weekdays.

"The operation seeks to realise the full potential of a proven hard rock extractive resource and will primarily supply the local market with essential quarry materials,” the applicant said.

Buildings already on the property will be removed as the development progresses.

The plans are open for public feedback until July 20, and can be accessed at the council's website.