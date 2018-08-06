Menu
Wrecking yard fire
Wrecking yard fire phil coquerand
Breaking

UPDATE: 12 firefighters still on scene of Gympie wrecking yard fire

Frances Klein
by
6th Aug 2018 11:47 AM

SEE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW:

UPDATE 12.40pm:

UP TO 12 firefighters are still on the scene where a wrecking yard fire ripped through two piles of cars earlier.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said the fire was extinguished just before midday.   

Heavy machinery operators worked in conjunction with Gympie firefighters to move cars for easier access to the blaze, the QFES spokesman said.   

Three Gympie fire crews remain on scene to monitor hot spots in the yard and a gas cylinder on site as a precaution, the spokesman said.  

There has been no information so far as to what caused the fire.  

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they had been on standby but no one had needed attention.   

More information as it comes to hand.  

FULL WRECKING YARD PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

Photos
View Gallery

EARLIER 11.40am:

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze at a Gympie wrecking yard where at least eight cars are on fire.

A large amount of smoke is billowing from Gympie Auto Wreckers on Noosa Rd at Monkland, where two piles of cars have caught fire, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

Staff are using heavy machinery at the scrapyard to separate cars, the spokesman said, to help fire-fighters access the fire that was first reported at 11am.

The extinguishing process could be lengthy, the spokesman said, with the possibility of batteries in the cars and residual amounts of fuel.

RELATED: 5 things that happened in the Gympie region in 48 hours

 

wrecking yard fire
wrecking yard fire phil coquerand

    Local Partners