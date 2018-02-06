UPDATE: Driver rescued from truck perched on bridge

A truck appears to have collided with the side of Bell's Bridge, where emergency officers are now trying to rescue a person trapped in the truck.

Bells Bridge truck crash 01 : A driver was trapped for half an hour when the truck he was driving crashed inot the side of Bells Brideg on the Wide Bay Hwy.

UPDATE:

A TRUCK driver who was trapped in a three-tonne truck above a 15m drop has been rescued and taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

Anthony Powell, who was relocating to Murgon, was approaching Bell's Bridge on the Wide Bay Hwy in a flat-bed truck when the truck "just seemed to slide sideways," he told his partner.

The truck, which crashed into the bridge's barrier, narrowly missed falling into the river, which is about a 15m drop below.

Emergency officers rescued the driver form the truck that was perched on the edge of the steep drop.

His partner Robyn Hayward was following half an hour behind her partner on the way back from delivering furniture to Murgon when she heard reports of a crash.

She said her first thought was of hope that her partner was not involved.

"I don't know what happened, the truck just pulled suddenly to the left," the driver, who has been driving trucks for 30 years, told Ms Hayward.

Up to 50 vehicles were banked up on the eastern side of the bridge while emergency worked to clear the bridge, close to blocking the northern lane of the Bruce Hwy.

The highway is now clear in both directions.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a traffic accident on the bridge at Bells Bridge, on the Wide Bay Highway, north of Gympie.

At least one person is trapped in a flat bed truck which appears to have collided with the end of the crash barrier on the western end of the bridge.

Fire brigade, ambulance and police are on the scene, trying to free the trapped person. Traffic on the Wide Bay Highway is at a standstill.