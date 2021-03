Paramedics are on the scene of a two-car crash at Bells Bridge north of Gympie, where one person is trapped. File photo

One person is reportedly trapped following a two-vehicle crash at Bells Bridge on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie.

The crash, at the Purcell Rd intersection, was called into Triple 000 just after 10am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Paramedics are currently on the scene.

More information to come.

