Emergency Services are rushing to the scene of a crash north of Gympie.

PARAMEDICS are rushing to a two-vehicle crash north of Gympie.

The crash between a truck and a car happened just after 12pm near Gunalda on the Bruce Highway and Lindleys Lane.

Paramedics and police are travelling to the scene now.

One of the patients is believed to be trapped in the vehicle.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

More details to come.